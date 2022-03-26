0
Saturday 26 March 2022 - 00:36

Nothing Terrible Happens If Russia Expelled from G20: Kremlin

Story Code : 985662
Nothing Terrible Happens If Russia Expelled from G20: Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting on remarks by US President Joe Biden who said he favored Russia being pushed out of the G20 after it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, Reuters reported.

"The G20 format is important, but in the current circumstances, when most of the participants are in a state of economic war with us, nothing terrible will happen," Peskov told reporters, when responding to a question about Russia's possible expulsion.

Peskov said the world was much more diverse than the United States and Europe and predicted that US efforts to isolate Moscow, which he said had so far only been partially effective, would fail.

He said some countries were taking a more sober approach towards Russia and not burning bridges with it and that Moscow would build new policy directions in all areas.
