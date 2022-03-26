Moscow: Washington Seeks to Divert Attention from Bio Labs by Claiming Chemical Weapons Threat

Islam Times - The US seeks to divert attention from their biological laboratories in Ukraine by speaking about the alleged threat of use of chemical weapons by Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"It is obvious that the Americans are trying to what is called to divert attention. They talk about some ephemeral threat of Russia’s use of chemical weapons. This is nothing but an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing scandal," the spokesman stated, TASS reported.Peskov noted that such strategy is unlikely to succeed."It is unlikely that they will succeed in doing so. Very many people in the world are concerned about what the Americans were doing, what we still don’t know about and what could have happened because of these researches and what can potentially happen in the future," he added.Previously, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said that, during the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian forces unearthed facts of emergency cleanup of traces of the military biological program, carried out in Ukraine and funded by US Defense Department. According to Konashenkov, employees of the laboratories informed about emergency disposal of particularly dangerous pathogens on February 24: plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases.Russia will demand explanations from the United States regarding the role President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, played in operating biological laboratories in Ukraine, Peskov stated in reply to a TASS question on Friday."Of course, we will be demanding explanations. And not only we. As you know, China has already urged clarifications. It has demanded making this program and this situation transparent to the world. Of course, this will be of interest to many," Peskov added.He found it difficult to answer the question if Moscow might introduce personal sanctions against Hunter Biden after it became known that the investment fund he governs - Rosemont Seneca Thornton - was involved in financing biolaboratories in Ukraine."I cannot say anything," Peskov continued.He explained that Russia was still studying the available information concerning US biolaboratories in Ukraine."As you may understand, our specialists at the Defense Ministry are going ahead with the analysis of the information that we have at our disposal concerning these biolaboratories and the programs they worked on," Peskov said.He added that "this is very sensitive information to us and to the whole world".Russia has never violated international conventions on the use of prohibited weapons, Peskov said when asked about phosphorus bombs in Ukraine."Russia has never violated international conventions," he told reporters Friday.The Kremlin spokesman redirected all further clarifications to the Defense Ministry."I still recommend contacting the Defense Ministry for more details," he added.