0
Saturday 26 March 2022 - 10:24

Thousands Flee after Philippine Volcano Erupts

Story Code : 985714
Thousands Flee after Philippine Volcano Erupts
Taal volcano, which sits in a lake south of Manila, exploded with a "short-lived" burst at 7:22 am (2322 GMT), the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a statement.

It warned further eruptions were possible, which it said could trigger dangerous, fast-moving volcanic flows of gas, ash and debris, as well as a tsunami.

The seismological agency "strongly" recommended residents living in vulnerable communities around the lake be evacuated, as it raised the alert level from two to three.

The initial eruption was followed by "nearly continuous phreatomagmatic activity" that sent plumes stretching 1,500 meters (4,900 feet) into the air.

A phreatomagmatic eruption happens when molten rock comes into contact with underground or surface water, said Princess Cosalan, a scientist at the agency, likening it to pouring "water on a hot pan".

Cosalan told AFP that ash and steam emissions had quietened in the hours after the initial burst, but said the institute's on-site sensors continued to detect volcanic earthquakes and another eruption was "possible".

Residents of five villages were ordered to leave their homes, regional civil defense spokesman Kelvin John Reyes told AFP.

More than 12,000 people live in the settlements, according to the latest available official data.

Taal is one of the most active volcanoes in a nation hit periodically by eruptions and earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" -- a zone of intense seismic activity.
Comment


Featured Stories
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan Holds Phone Talks with Ukrainian President
26 March 2022
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
26 March 2022
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
26 March 2022
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
25 March 2022
German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’
German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’
25 March 2022
‘Everyone Knows’ Who Is Most To Blame for Ukraine War: China
‘Everyone Knows’ Who Is Most To Blame for Ukraine War: China
25 March 2022
British PM Suggests Targeting Russia’s Gold Reserves
British PM Suggests Targeting Russia’s Gold Reserves
25 March 2022
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
24 March 2022
More Arms to Ukraine: Germany to Send 2000 Anti-Tank Weapons, UK to Supply 6000 Missiles
More Arms to Ukraine: Germany to Send 2000 Anti-Tank Weapons, UK to Supply 6000 Missiles
24 March 2022
West Ban on Russian Oil, Gas Would Hammer Global Markets: Moscow
West Ban on Russian Oil, Gas Would Hammer Global Markets: Moscow
24 March 2022
Taliban Closes Afghan Girls’ Schools Hours After Reopening
Taliban Closes Afghan Girls’ Schools Hours After Reopening
24 March 2022
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
23 March 2022