Saturday 26 March 2022 - 21:53

Normalization into Effect: Morocco Agrees On Military Cooperation with ‘Israeli’ Entity

Story Code : 985824
Chief of Morocco’s army, Belkhir El Farouk, met with several top Zionist military officials - including the official in charge of ‘Iran affairs’ Tal Kelman and the international cooperation commander Effie Defrin - in the capital city Rabat.

Both sides signed an accord of understanding on “cooperation” and setting up a joint commission.

They also discussed "opportunities for participation in joint international exercises,” the Zionist military noted.

The Rabat meeting came as the two sides continue to normalize relations - signing a trade deal in February and announcing on Friday a summit with Moroccan participation in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.
