Saturday 26 March 2022 - 21:56

Jordan King Hosts UAE, Egypt, Iraq Leaders

Story Code : 985826
Jordan King Hosts UAE, Egypt, Iraq Leaders
The meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi in the Red Sea port city of Aqaba was "consultative," according to state television.

An official source requesting anonymity told AFP that the "consultative brotherly meeting dealt with recent international and regional developments," without elaborating.

A statement from the royal court said others in attendance included Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz.

The meeting comes just a day before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to travel to the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories, Morocco, and Algeria to discuss the Ukraine war, ‘Israeli’-Palestinian ‘relations’ and Iran.

Earlier in the week, Egypt hosted Zionist and Emirati leaders for unprecedented three-way talks as Russia's invasion of Ukraine rocks energy and food markets and major powers inch toward a revived Iran nuclear deal.

The summit was held in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh between Sisi, the Abu Dhabi crown prince and Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
