0
Sunday 27 March 2022 - 07:22

Poland should ‘claim’ Russian region, general says

Story Code : 985875
An aerial view of the island of Kant, Kaliningrad, Russia.
An aerial view of the island of Kant, Kaliningrad, Russia.

“It might be worth asking for it, as it used to be with the Regained Territories,” Skrzypczak said, referring to the Eastern German territories incorporated into Poland after the defeat of Nazi Germany. “It might be worth asking for this Kaliningrad region, which, in my opinion, is part of the territory of Poland.”

After the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, its East Prussia region was split between the Soviet Union and Poland. The USSR got roughly one-third of the region’s land, including the city of Konigsberg (known as Kaliningrad since then), establishing the modern Kaliningrad region. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the region remained a Russian enclave, bordering Poland and Lithuania. The bold claim voiced by Skrzypczak was blasted by Russian officials, with Kaliningrad Governor Anton Alikhanov stating that the Polish general was apparently seeking a return to the 17th century. Back then, the Duchy of Prussia was a vassal of the crown of Poland, but was never an actual part of Poland.

“I just don’t understand how Prussia turned into Poland in the general’s mind,” Alikhanov told the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper. “This, of course, is amazing. East Prussia is, strictly speaking, Germany. We remember this, apparently unlike the general.”

Given the history of modern Poland and its lands, Warsaw should not seek to change borders and voice territorial claims, Alikhanov warned.

“If all these generals are that ‘smart’ then we can remember all sorts of different historical moments, quite recent, not beyond the 20th century,” the official said. “And we will come to a conclusion that a very large part of land that is now Poland, in fact, was conquered, claimed from Nazi Germany and transferred as a gift from the Soviet to the Polish people.”
 
Tagged
Poland Russia
Comment


Featured Stories
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan Holds Phone Talks with Ukrainian President
26 March 2022
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
26 March 2022
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
26 March 2022
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
25 March 2022
German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’
German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’
25 March 2022
‘Everyone Knows’ Who Is Most To Blame for Ukraine War: China
‘Everyone Knows’ Who Is Most To Blame for Ukraine War: China
25 March 2022
British PM Suggests Targeting Russia’s Gold Reserves
British PM Suggests Targeting Russia’s Gold Reserves
25 March 2022
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
24 March 2022
More Arms to Ukraine: Germany to Send 2000 Anti-Tank Weapons, UK to Supply 6000 Missiles
More Arms to Ukraine: Germany to Send 2000 Anti-Tank Weapons, UK to Supply 6000 Missiles
24 March 2022
West Ban on Russian Oil, Gas Would Hammer Global Markets: Moscow
West Ban on Russian Oil, Gas Would Hammer Global Markets: Moscow
24 March 2022
Taliban Closes Afghan Girls’ Schools Hours After Reopening
Taliban Closes Afghan Girls’ Schools Hours After Reopening
24 March 2022
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
23 March 2022