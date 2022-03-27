China Slams NATO’s Expansion Strategies amid Ukraine War

Islam Times - China’s embassy in Brussels has warned NATO against dragging the planet toward a new Cold War through its “outdated security” strategies.

A spokesperson for the Chinese representation in the European Union (EU) said in a statement on Saturday that the “world’s largest military alliance, NATO, follows an outdated security concept.”“It has been expanding its geographical scope and range of operations and using Cold War tactics to provoke bloc rivalry.”“We must stay on high alert and say no to a ‘new Cold War,’” said the spokesperson, whose name was not mentioned in the reports.On March 24, NATO accused China of taking sides with Russia in the ongoing campaign in Ukraine.The Chinese embassy said the language was intended to “fan the flames to stir up trouble.”“We feel it necessary to remind NATO once again to have a thorough and accurate understanding of China’s longstanding and consistent position,” it added.The spokesperson said that following the eruption of the conflict in Ukraine, Beijing has been “working actively and constructively” to assist peace talks. “Time will prove that China is on the right side of history.”“In the meantime, what has NATO done? Anyone without prejudice would come to a fair conclusion.”China says the sanctions are unilateral and not authorized by the United Nations Security Council.