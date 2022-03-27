0
Sunday 27 March 2022 - 10:29

Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine

Story Code : 985907
Sirens began sounding moments before three explosions were heard and then smoke could be seen rising over the city.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, later confirmed the attack by Russian forces.

The strikes come as US President Biden visits Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, Poland just over 240 miles from Lviv.

Russia began an operation to demilitarize Ukraine in February after receiving a formal request for assistance from the newly recognized Donbas republics, who faced weeks of escalating shelling, sabotage, and sniper attacks by Ukrainian forces.

Russian forces hit the western city for the first time since their special operation began more than four weeks ago on March 18 when an aircraft repair plant was hit outside the Lviv airport – roughly four miles from the city center. 

It is unclear how close to the city center the strikes Saturday were.

Lviv has become a destination for fleeing refugees seeking safe harbor from intense shelling that has plagued others parts of Ukraine.
