0
Sunday 27 March 2022 - 11:34

Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries

Story Code : 985910
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the most important goals of the first phase of its special military operations in Ukraine have been achieved.

While describing the latest statistics on Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, Major General Igor Yevgenyevich Konashenkov Spokesman for Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation said, “In our special military operations, Ukraine's air defense and naval systems have been almost completely destroyed. Russia's special military operation will focus on the liberation of Donbas.”

“Ukraine has become a haven for 6,595 foreign mercenaries and terrorists from 62 countries, and our forces will destroy them," he said.

The senior Russian official emphasized that a major mistake by the West and arms support to Ukraine has prolonged the crisis.

“We call on NATO to refrain from military intervention in Ukraine crisis,” he added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
27 March 2022
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
27 March 2022
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
27 March 2022
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
26 March 2022
Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan Holds Phone Talks with Ukrainian President
26 March 2022
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
26 March 2022
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
26 March 2022
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
25 March 2022
German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’
German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’
25 March 2022
‘Everyone Knows’ Who Is Most To Blame for Ukraine War: China
‘Everyone Knows’ Who Is Most To Blame for Ukraine War: China
25 March 2022
British PM Suggests Targeting Russia’s Gold Reserves
British PM Suggests Targeting Russia’s Gold Reserves
25 March 2022
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
24 March 2022