Sunday 27 March 2022 - 11:54

Second ‘Black Box’ Found in China Eastern Plane Crash

Searchers had been looking for the flight data recorder after finding the cockpit voice recorder four days ago, AP reported.

The two recorders should help investigators determine what caused the plane to plummet from the sky and into a forested mountainside in southern China.

Flight MU5735 crashed Monday as it was heading from the city of Kunming in southeastern China to Guangzhou, a major city and export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong.

State broadcaster CCTV and the official Xinhua news agency reported the discovery of the flight data recorder, citing officials.
