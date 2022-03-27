US-Saudi Airstrikes in Sana’a Kill and Injure at Least 12 Yemeni Civilians

Islam Times - At least 8 citizens were killed and 4 others were injured, including women and children, by US-Saudi airstrikes that targeted the capital, Sana’a, Saturday, reported Yemen's Al-Masirah TV.

“Two US-Saudi airstrikes targeted two houses in which guards of the General Authority for Insurance lived with their families in Haddah area of Al-Sabeen district, which led to the death of at least 8 members of those families and the injury of 4 others, in an indefinite toll,” Almasirah Net correspondent stated.The US-Saudi aggression also launched two raids on Al-Hafa area in Sana'a.This comes in the context of the almost daily crimes and massacres committed by the US-Saudi aggression against civilians for the past seven years, against civilians in the capital, Sana’a, and the rest of the Yemeni governorates, amid international silence.Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, claiming the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power.The US-Saudi aggression continues to target neighborhoods and populated areas and destroy the infrastructure and capabilities of the country, in light of a suspicious international silence.The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.