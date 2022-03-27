0
Sunday 27 March 2022 - 22:25

Myanmar Army Says Will ‘Annihilate’ Coup Opponents

Story Code : 985977
Myanmar Army Says Will ‘Annihilate’ Coup Opponents
The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since a putsch in February 2021, with more than 1,700 people killed in crackdowns on dissent, according to a local monitoring group, AFP reported.

Across Myanmar “People’s Defense Force” fighters -- often armed with homemade or rudimentary weapons -- clash regularly with junta troops, with some analysts suggesting the military has struggled to respond effectively to their hit-and-run tactics.

Fighting has also flared with more established ethnic rebel groups along the Thai and Chinese borders.

Presiding over the annual parade that showcased tanks, truck-mounted missiles, artillery and troops on horseback, Min Aung Hlaing told about 8,000 assembled security personnel that the army would not let up.

The military will “no longer negotiate... and annihilate until the end” groups fighting to overturn its rule, he said ahead of the Armed Forces Day procession in army-built capital Naypyidaw.

Jets flew overhead trailing the yellow, red and green of the national flag, while state media showed women lining the streets leading to the parade ground to give flowers and place garlands on the marching soldiers.

In commercial hub Yangon around a dozen anti-junta flashmob protesters set off flares and shouted slogans, according to footage posted on social media.

Others on social media called for residents to switch off their lights at home in a national “power strike” on Sunday evening.

Armed Forces Day commemorates the start of local resistance to the Japanese occupation during World War II, and usually features a military parade attended by foreign officers and diplomats.

Last year, as new junta chief Min Aung Hlaing inspected the parade, troops brutalized those protesting the coup that had ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government.

The violence was the bloodiest day in the military's crackdown on democracy rallies and left around 160 protesters dead, according to a local monitoring group, sparking widespread international condemnation.

The junta has become increasingly isolated, with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen the only foreign leader to visit since the putsch.

On Sunday Min Aung Hlaing accused unnamed “foreign aggressors” of working against the military and called for the armed forces to remain united against “internal and external mischiefs”.

Russia’s vice defense minister -- a major arms supplier and ally -- had been due to attend this year’s parade but was unable to because of his “country’s affairs”, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun added.

The joint statement also urged nations to “immediately” end the sale or transfer of arms and military equipment to the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
27 March 2022
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
27 March 2022
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
27 March 2022
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
26 March 2022
Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan Holds Phone Talks with Ukrainian President
26 March 2022
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
26 March 2022
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
26 March 2022
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
25 March 2022
German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’
German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’
25 March 2022
‘Everyone Knows’ Who Is Most To Blame for Ukraine War: China
‘Everyone Knows’ Who Is Most To Blame for Ukraine War: China
25 March 2022
British PM Suggests Targeting Russia’s Gold Reserves
British PM Suggests Targeting Russia’s Gold Reserves
25 March 2022
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
24 March 2022