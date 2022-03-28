Iran Defends Its Right to Display Military Hardware at Qatar Show

Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman slammed the US administration’s negative remarks on presence of Iran and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) at Qatar’s military show, saying the country and the IRGC have every right to participate at the event.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Sunday that Iran was officially taking part at an international military show, and “such statements further discredit the authorities in Washington.”On March 24, US State Department spokesman Ned Price warned of possible sanctions after Iranian military officials attended Qatar International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference, dubbed DIMDEX 2022, and exhibited some of the country’s military hardware.Price said Washington was “deeply disappointed and troubled by the presence of Iranian military officials” as well as the IRGC's "officers" at the event.The Islamic Republic, like any other country, has the right to promote its defense capabilities or display them in public, especially in friendly neighboring countries, the Iranian spokesman stated.“The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, as a military pillar of the Islamic Republic of Iran, plays a fundamental role in boosting the country’s defense capabilities and it is quite natural to have an active presence in the exhibition of such achievements,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman said."What is actually a cause of concern," Khatibzadeh said, "is the United States’ extensive “military presence in the Persian Gulf, which has made this region totally insecure.”“We have repeatedly emphasized that sustainable security in West Asia can only be established by its own people and through cooperation and partnership among them, and the presence of foreign forces is a lasting threat to regional security.”The Iranian official urged Washington to give up positions that create tension and stop leveling accusations against others if it honestly means it when it claims the US favors boosting stability in the region.Iran had a large display of its aircraft, missiles and other military equipment at the Qatar show.Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.