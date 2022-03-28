Sayyed Safieddine; He Who Follows Resistance Path May Never Abandon It

Islam Times - Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine stressed that those who experience the resistance path and make sacrifices for its sake may never abandon it, and the Resistance supporter will confirm again their loyalty to this track.

Addressing a literary ceremony, Sayyed Safieddine indicated that the US pressures joined by some Lebanese parties’ willingness or fear of the United States exacerbate the Lebanese crisis, including the scarcity of the energy sources, power outage and threat to food safety.The Lebanese officials, who have been rejecting the Iranian power offers, are disregarding the interests of the Lebanese people for fear of the US administration, according to Sayyed safieddine.Sayyed safieddine stressed that regional and international formulas are changing, adding that new balances will take into consideration only the powerful parties.Sayyed safieddine emphasized that the Resistance and its supporters will emerge victorious from any battle against the Israeli enemy, noting that the Zionists do not attack Lebanon due to the presence of the military resistance.Member of Hezbollah Central Council, Sheikh Nabil Qawwok, indicated that the Resistance opponents in Lebanon reject the resistance against ‘Israel’ because they do not consider it as an enemy, stressing that the Resistance supporters will vote for Hezbollah candidates in the upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled to be held on May 15.