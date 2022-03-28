0
Monday 28 March 2022 - 00:06

Sayyed Safieddine; He Who Follows Resistance Path May Never Abandon It

Story Code : 985983
Sayyed Safieddine; He Who Follows Resistance Path May Never Abandon It
Addressing a literary ceremony, Sayyed Safieddine indicated that the US pressures joined by some Lebanese parties’ willingness or fear of the United States exacerbate the Lebanese crisis, including the scarcity of the energy sources, power outage and threat to food safety.

The Lebanese officials, who have been rejecting the Iranian power offers, are disregarding the interests of the Lebanese people for fear of the US administration, according to Sayyed safieddine.

Sayyed safieddine stressed that regional and international formulas are changing, adding that new balances will take into consideration only the powerful parties.

Sayyed safieddine emphasized that the Resistance and its supporters will emerge victorious from any battle against the Israeli enemy, noting that the Zionists do not attack Lebanon due to the presence of the military resistance.

Member of Hezbollah Central Council, Sheikh Nabil Qawwok, indicated that the Resistance opponents in Lebanon reject the resistance against ‘Israel’ because they do not consider it as an enemy, stressing that the Resistance supporters will vote for Hezbollah candidates in the upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled to be held on May 15.
Comment


Featured Stories
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
27 March 2022
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
27 March 2022
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
27 March 2022
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
26 March 2022
Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan Holds Phone Talks with Ukrainian President
26 March 2022
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
26 March 2022
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
26 March 2022
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
25 March 2022
German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’
German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’
25 March 2022
‘Everyone Knows’ Who Is Most To Blame for Ukraine War: China
‘Everyone Knows’ Who Is Most To Blame for Ukraine War: China
25 March 2022
British PM Suggests Targeting Russia’s Gold Reserves
British PM Suggests Targeting Russia’s Gold Reserves
25 March 2022
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
24 March 2022