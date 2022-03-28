0
Monday 28 March 2022 - 00:09

Russian MoD: 67 Ukrainian Military Facilities Targeted

Story Code : 985984
Russian military spokesman, Igor Konashenkov
“Over the past 24 hours, the Russian operational and tactical aviation targeted 67 Ukrainian military facilities, including two command centers, 3 field depots of weapons and ammunition, 11 centers of Ukrainian Armed Forces units and 20 sites for mobilizing combat equipment”, Russian Defense Ministry official spokesman, Maj-Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a press briefing.

“Yesterday, a large fuel base that was supplying Ukrainian forces with fuel was destroyed in the vicinity of Lvov city by Russian high-precision and long-range air weapons,” Konashenkov added

He also noted that, with precision-guided missiles, a repair workshop in Lvov factory was destroyed, which was responsible for repairing and modernizing the Tor and S 125 anti-air defense missile systems, as well as radar radio stations for the Ukrainian Air Force

Konashenkov indicated that the Russian navy weapons also destroyed a depot of weapons and anti-aircraft missile systems S-300 and Buk in Plesetskoye town, 30 km southwest of Kyiv, adding Russian anti-aircraft defense forces downed last night 18 Ukrainian drones in the towns of Nova Bassano, Biskami, Boryspil, Vishnu, Krukovkoy and Petoskey

Konashenkov concluded that since the start of the Russian special operation, a large number of drones, tanks, armored vehicles and many other military vehicles were all destroyed

It is noteworthy that Russian President, Vladimir Putin, on Saturday expressed Russia’s pride of the courageous performance of its National Guard during the special military operation to protect Donbas.
