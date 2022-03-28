Blinken Meets with Mahmoud Abbas

Islam Times - The US Secretary of State, who is visiting occupied Palestine, met with the head of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah on Sunday evening.

According to the Palestine Information Center, Mahmoud Abbas stressed the need for a political solution that would end the occupation of the Palestinian territories and resolve all disputes, such as the issue of refugees and the release of Palestinian prisoners.He stressed the Palestinian side's commitment to international law and the agreements signed and called for a two-state solution and a halt to Israeli settlement buildings.The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the region and Palestine and the Israeli aggression in the occupied territories.Blinken has previously met with the Israeli prime minister, foreign and war ministers.