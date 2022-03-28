Car Bomb Targets US Logistics Convoy in Southern Iraq

Islam Times - News sources reported Sunday night that the US logistics convoy was hit by a car bomb in southern Iraq.

A car bomb had exploded at Iraqi police recruiting center in al-Nasiriyah, west of Dhi Qar province.The blast reportedly did not cause any casualties.Attacks on US logistics convoys and forces in Iraq have increased over the past year, and some groups have been able to target US military bases in Ain al-Assad (Al-Anbar), Al-Harir (Erbil) and Victoria (near the Baghdad airport).Resistance groups in Iraq have repeatedly stated that if the US forces are present in the country, in any case, they reserve their right to confront the aggressors and the occupiers.