Zionist PM Bennett Tests Covid Positive As Al-Naqab Summit Kicks Off

Islam Times - The Zionist entity’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tested positive for Covid 19, his office said in a statement on Monday, and he will continue to perform his duties remotely.

"The prime minister is feeling well and will continue his agenda as planned from his residence," the office said.News of Bennett's infection arrives amid al-Naqab Summit, a high-level diplomatic meeting in the occupied territories’ south hosting foreign ministers from four different Arab countries for the first time.Bennett was recently in close contact with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken - on Monday, the premier held a meeting with the Washington official on the sidelines of the summit.This marks the first time that Bennett tests positive for the virus. His predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, also caught Covid earlier this month.