Monday 28 March 2022 - 12:47

Ansarullah Leader: Aggressors Have No Choice to Avoid Yemeni Strikes

In a meeting with Yemeni clerics and leaders ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, Sayyed al-Houthi underscored that “we will spare no effort to confront the aggression and siege with all our efforts. And we’ll never accept the continuation of the siege.”

The Ansarullah leader said that the eighth year of war began with Operation ‘Breaking the Siege III,’ whose echo has reached the world entirely, warning the aggressors that they have no opportunity to avoid strikes and get out of their quagmire except by ending the aggression and occupation as well as lifting the siege.
