0
Monday 28 March 2022 - 12:54

Irish Protesters March on Saudi Embassy against Unending War on Yemen

Story Code : 986058
Irish Protesters March on Saudi Embassy against Unending War on Yemen
The demonstration marked the seventh anniversary of the Saudi aggression on Yemen, upon a call by Ireland’s anti-war movement.

The protesters slammed the Irish government over its failure to condemn the Saudi war on the impoverished country, comparing its stance on the war in Yemen to its “robust intervention” in the conflict in Ukraine, Middle East Eye reported.

“What’s happening in Yemen is a crime against humanity and we are responsible for it. Our governments are criticizing what’s happening in Ukraine, but they are not looking at what’s happening in Yemen, even though we can actually make a huge difference,” said Patricia Mckenna, a former member of the European Parliament.

A hundred body bags were laid on the ground and pulled through the streets of Dublin to draw attention to the Yemeni civilians who lost their lives since the beginning of the war.

The protesters also urged the United States and the United Kingdom to stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, a key partner in the Saudi-led military coalition.

Sara O’Rourke of the Irish Anti-War Movement [IAWM] described Yemen as a “forgotten war.”

“People are not aware of what’s happening mainly because of media silence, mainstream media silence,” O’Rourke said.

“And as we have seen with the invasion of Ukraine, the media plays a big role in how people react to these stories when they hear them,” she added.

Launched in late March 2015, the war on Yemen was aimed at crushing the Ansarullah resistance movement and re-installing the former Riyadh-friendly regime in the Yemeni capital Sanaa within weeks, but Riyadh continued the war after failing miserably.

The Saudi-led coalition has been mainly using airstrikes to attack Yemeni targets, including residential areas in the capital Sana’a and elsewhere around the country. The coalition has received logistical and intelligence support from the United States, Britain, and France.

In recent months, there have been serious escalations in the still-asymmetrical war, as the Yemeni armed forces pushed forward with and broadened their retaliatory strikes, bringing the war into the Saudi and Emirati soil. In turn, Saudi Arabia has intensified its air raids and tightened its siege on Yemen by seizing its fuel tankers on several occasions.

Because of the war and the accompanying siege, Yemen is now facing the worst man-made catastrophe in the world. Hundreds of thousands of people were martyred in the course of the war.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
28 March 2022
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing 'Formidable Striking Capabilities'
28 March 2022
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
28 March 2022
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
27 March 2022
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
27 March 2022
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
27 March 2022
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
27 March 2022
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
26 March 2022
Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan Holds Phone Talks with Ukrainian President
26 March 2022
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
26 March 2022
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
26 March 2022
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
25 March 2022