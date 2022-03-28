Enemies Wary of Iran’s Big Response: IRGC Chief

Islam Times - Being mindful of the fact that a minor mistake in dealing with Iran will draw an immense response, the enemies do not dare to flex their muscles, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said.

Speaking to reporters in Iran’s southwestern city of Khorramshahr on Monday, Major General Salami said the adversaries do not dare to take any action against Iran, because they know that their minor mischievous moves would trigger Iran’s big response.Pointing to the enemies’ “eternal fear” of the Islamic Republic, the commander paid tribute to the Iranian martyrs for their devotion to the country’s independence.“Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s pillar of power is firm and strong, and Iran is shining in the world,” he stated.Last month, the IRGC chief said Iran has amassed such great capabilities that the enemies have become impotent in the face of its power in all areas.The enemy will have to pay a cost if it chooses to stay and will feel the shame of escape if it runs away, Major General Salami warned.