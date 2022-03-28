0
Monday 28 March 2022 - 21:58

QSD Militia Abduct Dozens of Civilians in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur

Story Code : 986154
QSD Militia Abduct Dozens of Civilians in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur
Armed groups of QSD militia raided a large number of houses in al-Susah town after imposing a curfew and setting up armed checkpoints, SANA reported.
 
They also kidnapped dozens of civilians and took them to an unknown destination, local sources told SANA.
 
The sources added that the raid campaign carried out by the militia was accompanied by attacking and assaulting citizens, in addition to damaging their houses and property.
 
Also, a QSD militia gunman was killed in an attack launched by the popular factions with automatic weapons targeting a military point of the militia in al-Sour town in the eastern countryside.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
28 March 2022
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing 'Formidable Striking Capabilities'
28 March 2022
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
28 March 2022
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
27 March 2022
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
27 March 2022
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
27 March 2022
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
27 March 2022
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
26 March 2022
Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan Holds Phone Talks with Ukrainian President
26 March 2022
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
26 March 2022
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
26 March 2022
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
25 March 2022