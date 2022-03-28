QSD Militia Abduct Dozens of Civilians in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur

Islam Times - Continuing its criminal acts in the Syrian al-Jazeera region, the US-backed QSD militia raided al-Susah town in Deir Ez-Zur eastern countryside and kidnapped a number of citizens, a report said.

They also kidnapped dozens of civilians and took them to an unknown destination, local sources told SANA.

The sources added that the raid campaign carried out by the militia was accompanied by attacking and assaulting citizens, in addition to damaging their houses and property.

Also, a QSD militia gunman was killed in an attack launched by the popular factions with automatic weapons targeting a military point of the militia in al-Sour town in the eastern countryside.

Armed groups of QSD militia raided a large number of houses in al-Susah town after imposing a curfew and setting up armed checkpoints, SANA reported.