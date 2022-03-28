Canada’s Indigenous Leaders Expect Pope Francis to Apologize for Schools Abuse Scandal

Islam Times - In upcoming meetings, Canadian indigenous leaders will seek a public apology from Pope Francis over the Catholic Church’s abuse of native children in boarding schools, in light of last year’s discovery of the remains of children at Canada’s largest indigenous residential institution.

However, backed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the indigenous elders and residential schools’ survivors, who will hold three separate private meetings with the pope in the Vatican in the coming days, now expect nothing less than a public apology for the sufferings inflicted on those children.

“We expect that these private encounters will allow the Holy Father to meaningfully address both the ongoing trauma and legacy of suffering faced by Indigenous Peoples to this day,” Canada’s bishops said in a statement, Reuters reported.

The meetings would also focus on “the role of the Catholic Church in the residential school system, which contributed to the suppression of indigenous languages, culture, and spirituality,” it said.

The stated aim of the schools, operated between 1831 and 1996 by several Christian denominations on behalf of the government, was to integrate indigenous children.

Over 150,000 native children were forced to attend the schools in an effort to isolate them from the influence of their homes and culture and assimilate them into the Canadian society by Christianizing them. But many of them were subjected to abuse, rape, and malnutrition.

Pope Francis was elected the leader of the Roman Catholic Church nearly two decades after the last of the schools closed. He has already apologized for the Church’s role in colonialism in the Americas.