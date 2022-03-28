0
Monday 28 March 2022 - 22:04

Canada’s Indigenous Leaders Expect Pope Francis to Apologize for Schools Abuse Scandal

Story Code : 986157
Canada’s Indigenous Leaders Expect Pope Francis to Apologize for Schools Abuse Scandal
Pope Francis was elected the leader of the Roman Catholic Church nearly two decades after the last of the schools closed. He has already apologized for the Church’s role in colonialism in the Americas.
 
However, backed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the indigenous elders and residential schools’ survivors, who will hold three separate private meetings with the pope in the Vatican in the coming days, now expect nothing less than a public apology for the sufferings inflicted on those children.
 
“We expect that these private encounters will allow the Holy Father to meaningfully address both the ongoing trauma and legacy of suffering faced by Indigenous Peoples to this day,” Canada’s bishops said in a statement, Reuters reported.
 
The meetings would also focus on “the role of the Catholic Church in the residential school system, which contributed to the suppression of indigenous languages, culture, and spirituality,” it said.
 
The stated aim of the schools, operated between 1831 and 1996 by several Christian denominations on behalf of the government, was to integrate indigenous children.
 
Over 150,000 native children were forced to attend the schools in an effort to isolate them from the influence of their homes and culture and assimilate them into the Canadian society by Christianizing them. But many of them were subjected to abuse, rape, and malnutrition.
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
28 March 2022
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing 'Formidable Striking Capabilities'
28 March 2022
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
28 March 2022
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
27 March 2022
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
27 March 2022
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
27 March 2022
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
27 March 2022
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
26 March 2022
Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan Holds Phone Talks with Ukrainian President
26 March 2022
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
26 March 2022
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
26 March 2022
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
25 March 2022