0
Monday 28 March 2022 - 23:36

Action against Money Laundering Freezes EUR 120 Million Worth of Lebanese Assets, Seizing Bank Accounts: Eurojust

Story Code : 986166
Action against Money Laundering Freezes EUR 120 Million Worth of Lebanese Assets, Seizing Bank Accounts: Eurojust
Five properties in Germany and France were seized as well as several bank accounts. Eurojust supported the judicial cooperation by setting up a joint investigation team (JIT) and organising three coordination meetings, the Website added.
 
“The main investigation is directed against five suspects accused of money laundering. They are suspected of embezzling public funds in Lebanon for amounts of more than USD 330 million and EUR 5 million, respectively, between 2002 and 2021. During the action day, judicial authorities in Germany seized three properties (one in Hamburg and two in Munich). Shares in a property company based in Düsseldorf were also secured. In addition to the properties, the current value of which is estimated at around EUR 28 million, further assets of around EUR 7 million were seized throughout Germany.”
 
“In France, authorities seized two property complexes in Paris with a combined value of EUR 16 million, as well as several bank accounts in France (EUR 2.2 million) and Monaco (EUR 46 million), and a building in Brussels worth EUR 7 million,” the Website mentioned.
 
“In Luxembourg, approximately 11 million EUR were seized across several bank accounts,” the Website noted.
 
“Despite the outcome of the action day, the suspects in the main investigation are assumed to be innocent until they have been proven guilty, according to law,” the Website added.
 
“Eurojust supported the judicial cooperation by setting up a JIT into the case and organizing three coordination meetings between the authorities involved. The Agency also provided in-depth analytical support to the investigation,” the Website concluded.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
28 March 2022
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing 'Formidable Striking Capabilities'
28 March 2022
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
28 March 2022
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
27 March 2022
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
27 March 2022
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
27 March 2022
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
27 March 2022
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
26 March 2022
Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan Holds Phone Talks with Ukrainian President
26 March 2022
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
26 March 2022
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
26 March 2022
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
25 March 2022