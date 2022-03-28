0
Monday 28 March 2022 - 23:39

‘Not Engaged in Charity’: Russia Won’t Supply Gas to Europe for Free, Cautions Kremlin

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin requested reporting on measures on the issue before March 31. “The supply process is very complicated,” Peskov said, adding that it includes “both the supplies, the payment, as well as adjustment of balances.” “Currently all modalities are being developed by the departments, with Gazprom, after which a clear timeframe will be defined,” he said when asked what particularly should be implemented during this period.
 
The Kremlin spokesman remained tight-lipped on what measures Russia might take if Europe refused to pay for gas in rubles, noting that these “issues should be sorted out as they develop.” “But we will definitely not supply gas for free, that’s for sure. It is hardly possible and reasonable to engage in charity in our situation,” he emphasized.
 
Earlier, Putin requested moving payments for gas supplies to unfriendly countries to rubles, saying that Moscow would refuse accepting payments on such contracts in discredited currencies, including dollars and euros.
