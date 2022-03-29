New Wave of Daesh Terrorists Transferred to Ukraine via Turkey

Islam Times - Russian sources said on Monday that a new wave of Daesh terrorists from Idlib city in northwestern Syria has joined Ukrainian extremists via Turkey.

The sources said that the terrorists belong to the Daesh organization before merging with other terrorist organizations.

On 8 March، informed sources had told the Russian Sputnik News agency that hundreds of terrorists present in northern Syria had arrived in Ukraine, passing through Turkey, to fight alongside the Ukrainian forces.

“About 450 terrorists of Arab and foreign nationalities arrived in Ukraine from Idlib and Aleppo countryside to participate in the fighting in Ukraine, less than three days after they left the Syrian lands, passing through the Turkish territory.”, the sources had said.

According to the sources, the majority of the terrorists leaving for Ukraine are from the terrorist organization of “Jabhat Al-Nusra”, and those who have problems with the leaders of this organization in exchange for great financial temptations.

A Russian military source has recently said that members of the Ukrainian Security Service and the Turkish intelligence officers are working to recruit terrorists present in northern Syria to fight among Ukrainian forces.

“The number of terrorists who left Idlib countryside to Ukraine two days ago reached 87, the majority of them are of Iraqi, French and Chechen nationalities,” Sputnik quoted the sources as saying, adding that the terrorists were transported via Turkey on Thursday and Friday.