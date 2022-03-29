0
Tuesday 29 March 2022 - 00:08

Israel Uses Aerial Spraying to Poison, Ruin Palestinians' Agriculture

Story Code : 986173
For more than a decade, the Israeli regime has polluted Palestinian agricultural lands with dangerous and toxic chemicals several times a year.
 
These dangerous chemicals, which have a long-term negative impact on the environment, have made it difficult for Gaza farmers to provide food.
 
The regime claims that this is routine spraying to prevent pests, but experts say the Zionists seek to destroy the lives of Palestinian farmers.
 
Gaza farmers have been in serious trouble since 2007 due to the siege and numerous wars.
 
Experts say Israel's move to destroy Palestinian agriculture has worsened their situation and made it more challenging to provide food.
 
The Gaza Strip has been under Israel's land, air, and sea siege since 2006, and its inhabitants face many problems.
 
The World Food Programme has repeatedly announced that hunger and poverty are threatening the lives of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank due to the policies of the Zionist regime.
