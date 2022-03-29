0
Tuesday 29 March 2022 - 08:04

US doubts Ukraine poisoning claim

Story Code : 986231
Russian Businessman Roman Abramovich
Russian Businessman Roman Abramovich

Intelligence indicates that the symptoms allegedly suffered by Abramovich and two Ukrainian officials involved in peace talks with Russia may be due to environmental factors instead, Reuters reported, citing a US government official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“The intelligence highly suggests this was environmental, not poisoning,” said the official, without elaborating.

Earlier in the day, the Wall Street Journal reported that the three men had “suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning” that included “red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands,” citing people familiar with the matter.

“Bellingcat can confirm that three members of the delegation attending the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on the night of 3 to 4 March 2022 experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons,” the UK-based outfit then said. Bellingcat’s Christo Grozev was behind the investigation, but could not get German experts to analyze the samples in time to show any traces of chemicals, according to the WSJ. Others have been skeptical of the claim as well. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak, who is involved in the talks, told Reuters “there is a lot of speculation, various conspiracy theories,” while Rustem Umerov, allegedly one of the people affected, said people should not trust “unverified information” and that he was fine. Abramovich has yet to officially address the report.

The Russian oil magnate who moved to the UK and bought the football club Chelsea is rumored to be involved in a “back channel” between the Kremlin and Kiev to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, but was placed on the Western sanctions list anyway.

Bellingcat has blamed Russia for the alleged poisonings of Sergey and Yulia Skripal in 2018 and blogger Alexey Navalny in 2020, both supposedly using the deadly “novichok” nerve toxin but not killing their targets. The UK-based “open-source intelligence” collective has ties to US, UK, and other NATO governments and was designated a “foreign agent” by Russia in 2020.
Tagged
US Russia Ukraine
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
28 March 2022
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing 'Formidable Striking Capabilities'
28 March 2022
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
28 March 2022
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
27 March 2022
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
27 March 2022
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
27 March 2022
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
27 March 2022
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
26 March 2022
Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan Holds Phone Talks with Ukrainian President
26 March 2022
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
26 March 2022
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
26 March 2022
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
25 March 2022