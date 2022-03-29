“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!

Islam Times - “Israel’s” ambassador to Manama Eitan Na'eh unveiled Monday that an attaché from the Zionist entity’s military will take up a historic first post in Bahrain “soon.”

“This will happen soon - an attaché to the fleet,” Na'eh informed “Israel's” Army Radio.The attaché will work as a liaison to the United States Fifth Fleet, which is headquartered in the Gulf country.While Na'eh said that the official is expected to be appointed to the post “soon,” he added that no specific date has been scheduled.“It is in the midst of various bureaucratic processes,” the entity’s ambassador said.Reports of a possible “Israeli” military appointment in Bahrain emerged back in February following War Minister Benny Gantz’s first official visit to Manama.