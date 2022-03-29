0
Tuesday 29 March 2022 - 09:54

US Grants Iraq 120-Day Waiver to Import Energy from Iran

A written statement by the official, cited by industry magazine Iraq Oil Report, said the waiver will allow Iraq to pay for electricity imports from Iran. 

“The Secretary of State has renewed the sanctions waiver for Iraq to engage in financial transactions related to the import of electricity from Iran," it quoted the unnamed official's statement as saying.

"The waiver ensures that Iraq is able to meet its short-term energy needs while it takes steps to reduce its dependence on Iranian energy imports.”

Iraq needs more than 23,000 megawatts of electricity to meet its domestic demand but years of war following the 2003 US invasion have left its power infrastructure in tatters and a deficit of some 7,000 megawatts.

The US has had to repeatedly extend sanctions exemption by 45, 90 or 120 days, to allow Baghdad to import Iranian energy, but it is unhappy with close relationship and trade between Baghdad and Tehran.

In the past, officials in Baghdad have said there is no easy substitute to imports from Iran because it would take years to adequately build up Iraq’s energy infrastructure.

They have said American demand acknowledges neither Iraq’s energy needs nor the complex relations between Baghdad and Tehran.

Gas imports from Iran generate as much as 45 percent of Iraq's 14,000 megawatts of electricity consumed daily. Iran transmits another 1,000 megawatts directly, making itself an indispensable energy source for its Arab neighbor.

The exports have continued despite illegal US sanctions, but Tehran has faced numerous problems for repatriation of its money from those sales.
