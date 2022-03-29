Blinken Calls Saudi FM Hours after Negev Summit

Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken

Islam Times - Hours after attending a summit in the Zionist entity with foreign ministers from four Arab states on Monday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called another foreign minister, Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

During the call, Blinken and Faisal “discussed the challenge posed by Iran’s nuclear program and building strong international support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while holding President Putin accountable for his unprovoked and unlawful war,” the statement said in a readout of the call.Blinken also condemned the recent retaliatory strike by Yemen revolutionaries against Saudi energy facilities, and the two “discussed a UN proposal for a Ramadan truce in Yemen, as well as broader efforts to reach a comprehensive peace in the conflict.”“The Secretary reiterated the US commitment to bolstering Saudi Arabia’s defenses against threats in the region and emphasized the importance of protecting civilians in Yemen,” the State Department said.According to the official Saudi Press Agency, the two men discussed strategic relations and ways to enhance them in the interest of both countries.Earlier in the day, the foreign ministers of the Zionist entity, Egypt, Bahrain, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates and Blinken wrapped up the Negev Summit.