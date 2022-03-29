0
Tuesday 29 March 2022 - 11:47

Blinken Calls Saudi FM Hours after Negev Summit

Story Code : 986269
Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken
Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken
During the call, Blinken and Faisal “discussed the challenge posed by Iran’s nuclear program and building strong international support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while holding President Putin accountable for his unprovoked and unlawful war,” the statement said in a readout of the call.

Blinken also condemned the recent retaliatory strike by Yemen revolutionaries against Saudi energy facilities, and the two “discussed a UN proposal for a Ramadan truce in Yemen, as well as broader efforts to reach a comprehensive peace in the conflict.”

“The Secretary reiterated the US commitment to bolstering Saudi Arabia’s defenses against threats in the region and emphasized the importance of protecting civilians in Yemen,” the State Department said.

According to the official Saudi Press Agency, the two men discussed strategic relations and ways to enhance them in the interest of both countries.

Earlier in the day, the foreign ministers of the Zionist entity, Egypt, Bahrain, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates and Blinken wrapped up the Negev Summit.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken
Blinken Calls Saudi FM Hours after Negev Summit
29 March 2022
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
29 March 2022
US President Joe Biden speaks about at the White House, March 28, 2022.
Biden Doubles Down on Putin Comments
29 March 2022
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
28 March 2022
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
28 March 2022
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing 'Formidable Striking Capabilities'
28 March 2022
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
28 March 2022
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
27 March 2022
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
27 March 2022
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
27 March 2022
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
27 March 2022
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
26 March 2022