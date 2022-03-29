0
Tuesday 29 March 2022 - 12:43

Iranian Navy Attends Joint Maritime Exercise in India

Story Code : 986273
Iranian Navy Attends Joint Maritime Exercise in India
The Indian Ocean Naval Symposium has held the first edition of the IONS Maritime Exercise (IMEX 2022) in the Indian waters near Goa.

The Iranian naval forces onboard ‘Dena’ homegrown destroyer have taken part in the joint exercise.

Nine military vessels from five IONS member states and 16 observers from 11 other members have reportedly taken part in the joint drill.

According to Captain Farhad Fattahi, commander of the Iranian flotilla, the IMEX 2022 will be held in two onshore and offshore phases, as the latter involves specialized naval operations such as rescue and relief missions.

The Iranian Navy has participated in the joint exercise with humanitarian purposes in order to offer training cooperation and share its maritime and naval experiences, he added.

To conceive the outlines of the exercise, a planning conference was held in India’s Mumbai on March 2 with the participation of navies of the IONS members.

The onshore phase of IMEX 2022 was conducted at India’s Mormugao port from March 25 to 27, while the offshore phase is held in the Arabian Sea.

The IONS is a voluntary initiative that seeks to increase maritime co-operation among navies of the littoral states of the Indian Ocean Region by providing an open and inclusive forum for discussion of regionally relevant maritime issues.
Tagged
Iran
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken
Blinken Calls Saudi FM Hours after Negev Summit
29 March 2022
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
29 March 2022
US President Joe Biden speaks about at the White House, March 28, 2022.
Biden Doubles Down on Putin Comments
29 March 2022
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
28 March 2022
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
28 March 2022
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing 'Formidable Striking Capabilities'
28 March 2022
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
28 March 2022
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
27 March 2022
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
27 March 2022
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
27 March 2022
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
27 March 2022
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
26 March 2022