0
Tuesday 29 March 2022 - 22:39

Iran Slams US-‘Israeli’-Arab Meeting as Betrayal of Palestinian Cause

Story Code : 986343
Iran Slams US-‘Israeli’-Arab Meeting as Betrayal of Palestinian Cause
Khatibzadeh made the remarks on Monday after the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco –three Arab countries that normalized relations with the Zionist regime in 2020– came together for a meeting with ‘Israeli’ officials in the occupied al-Naqab region, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Egypt’s foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, also in attendance.

The spokesman referred to the meeting between those who betrayed the Palestinian cause and the usurpers of the holy city of al-Quds right in the land of Palestine, saying any attempt to normalize ties with the terrorist Zionists and the occupiers of al-Quds is a stab in the back of the oppressed Palestinian people and a gift to the child-killing ‘Israeli’ regime for the continuation of the killing of people and occupation of Palestine.

He also said experience shows that the compromising and surrendering process will result in nothing but failure and the humiliation of its supporters and that Palestine will not be liberated in any way other than resistance by the Palestinian people and support from the Islamic governments and nations.

Khatibzadeh then warned against the seditious moves and shenanigans on the part of the Zionist regime in the region, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported.

He finally declared Iran’s readiness to work with the regional countries and expand bilateral ties with them to counter the US-Zionist conspiracy that seeks to cause division in West Asia and destabilize the region.

Top diplomats from the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Egypt, Bahrain, the United States, and ‘Israel’ wrapped up the two-day meeting in the al-Naqab desert on Monday with the purpose of pressing ahead with a US-brokered normalization of relations between the Arab states and the Zionist regime.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday condemned the meeting in the occupied al-Naqab, saying holding such meetings while Tel Aviv continues its occupation is just an "illusion."
Tagged
Iran Israel Palestine
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken
Blinken Calls Saudi FM Hours after Negev Summit
29 March 2022
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
29 March 2022
US President Joe Biden speaks about at the White House, March 28, 2022.
Biden Doubles Down on Putin Comments
29 March 2022
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
28 March 2022
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
28 March 2022
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing 'Formidable Striking Capabilities'
28 March 2022
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
28 March 2022
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
27 March 2022
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
27 March 2022
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
27 March 2022
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
27 March 2022
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
26 March 2022