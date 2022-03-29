Top Yemeni Official: Saudis Are Irrelevant; Final Decision to End Yemen War Hinges on US, UK

Islam Times - Yemeni Deputy Information Minister Fahmi al-Yousefi says Saudi Arabia and its allies, which are involved in a devastating military campaign and brutal all-out siege against the impoverished country, cannot decide to end the ongoing Yemen crisis as the United States and Britain have the final say.

“Once we receive a response, we would seriously study it. But it seems as if the Saudi regime and other members of the coalition of aggression cannot take such decisions, because the decision for the Yemen war was made in Washington and London,” he said.

The Yemeni deputy information minister further said Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) must obtain the White House’s approval for such decisions and that they cannot even decide on prisoner exchanges or humanitarian issues.

Yousefi also said that Yemeni armed forces will continue their retaliatory operations by all available means in order to break the cruel siege, stop the war, and start peace negotiations between the Sana’a-based National Salvation Government and the Saudi-led military coalition in case Riyadh and its allies miss the three-day truce opportunity.

“We will never back down from the initiative. We consider it a real and practical mechanism to stop the aggression and start serious negotiations. Any negotiations or dialog must guarantee cessation of hostilities and the lifting of the siege and must put forward solutions to humanitarian issues,” he stated.

Chairman of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat on Saturday evening announced the suspension of retaliatory missile and drone attacks and all military actions against Saudi Arabia for a period of three days.

“This is a sincere invitation and practical step to rebuild trust and take all the sides from the arena of talks to the arena of acts,” Mashat said.

The truce came a day after a wave of drone and missile attacks hit targets across Saudi Arabia.

Yousefi made the remarks in an interview with the IRIB news agency on Tuesday, following the announcement of a three-day truce by Yemen’s popular Ansarullah resistance movement with the Saudi-led coalition.