0
Tuesday 29 March 2022 - 23:24

US Urged Not to Undermine China's Interests When Handling Ukraine Issue, Ties with Russia

Story Code : 986353
US Urged Not to Undermine China
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query about US sanctions imposed on Russia.
 
Wang said that sanctions are not effective ways to solve problems and China stands firm against unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdictions with no basis in international law and no mandate of the UN Security Council. "This is China's consistent position in both open and closed-door meetings," Xinhua news agency reported.
 
Wang said that more than 140 of the over 190 UN member states have abstained from participating in sanctions on Russia, a sign that most countries in the world have treated the issue of sanctions in a prudent and responsible manner.
 
"We hope that all sides can calm down to focus on promoting peace talks, rather than escalate sanctions and aggravate disputes," Wang said.
 
"The problem now is not about who wants to help Russia circumvent the sanctions, but about the fact that the normal trade and economic exchanges between countries, China included, and Russia have already been unnecessarily hurt," Wang said.
 
"We urge the United States to take China's concerns seriously when handling the Ukraine issue and its relations with Russia and avoid undermining China's legitimate rights and interests in any way," Wang said.
 
"China will take all necessary measures to firmly uphold the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies and individuals," he added.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken
Blinken Calls Saudi FM Hours after Negev Summit
29 March 2022
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
29 March 2022
US President Joe Biden speaks about at the White House, March 28, 2022.
Biden Doubles Down on Putin Comments
29 March 2022
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
28 March 2022
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
28 March 2022
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing 'Formidable Striking Capabilities'
28 March 2022
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
28 March 2022
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
27 March 2022
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
27 March 2022
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
27 March 2022
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
27 March 2022
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
26 March 2022