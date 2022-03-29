0
Tuesday 29 March 2022 - 23:28

Russia Calls ‘Liberation’ of Donbass Main Goal of Operation in Ukraine

Shoigu said in a meeting at the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday that Moscow can now focus on its key objective since the main tasks of the first phase of the war have been completed and Russian forces have “significantly reduced” the Ukrainian military’s combat power.
 
“In general, the main tasks of the first stage of the operation have been completed, which allows us to focus our main efforts on achieving the main goal – the liberation of [the] Donbass,” he said.
 
The Russian defense minister added that, “The combat potential of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was significantly reduced, the Air Force and Air Defense of Ukraine were practically destroyed, and its Navy ceased to exist” following the start of the military campaign.
 
Shoigu stressed that the “military operation” will continue until all the goals set are achieved.
 
During the meeting on Tuesday, the Russian defense minister also condemned the West's decision to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine, calling the move "reckless." Shoigu said Kiev is "mindlessly" handing out those weapons to the local population and mercenaries, adding that the move might create threats to the Europeans themselves in the future.
 
The top Russian official warned that Moscow would respond "adequately" if the NATO military alliance supplied Ukraine with planes and air defense systems, without elaborating.
 
Kremlin: Russia, US will need security dialogue sooner or later
 
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia and the United States will need to have a dialogue on security “sooner or later,” but their bilateral ties will inevitably be affected by US President Joe Biden’s "personal insults"directed at the Russian leader.
 
"Personal insults cannot but leave their mark on relations between heads of state," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
 
Peskov, however, added, "One way or another, sooner or later, we will have to speak about questions of strategic stability and security and so on."
 
At the end of a speech in the polish capital of Warsaw on Saturday, Biden denounced Putin over Russia's military offensive in Ukraine, saying, “For God's sake, this man (Putin) cannot remain in power.”
 
The US president had earlier called the Russian leader a “killer,” “butcher,” and “war criminal” over the military offensive in the former Soviet state.
 
