Yemeni Defenses Shoot Down US Spy Drone over Marib

Islam Times - Spokesman of Yemen’s Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Sarea announced via Twitter on Tuesday that the Yemeni air defenses managed to shoot sown a US-made spy drone over Marib Province.

In a tweet, General Sarea said that the ScanEagle drone was carrying hostilities when it was shot down by the suitable weapon.Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.