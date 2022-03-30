0
Wednesday 30 March 2022 - 00:28

Yemeni Defenses Shoot Down US Spy Drone over Marib

In a tweet, General Sarea said that the ScanEagle drone was carrying hostilities when it was shot down by the suitable weapon.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.
