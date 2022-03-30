‘America’s Plans Will Fail’: Beijing Blasts US Ploy to Pressure, Deter China, Russia

Islam Times - Washington will fail in its scheme to put pressure on Beijing and Moscow and deter them, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a briefing Tuesday.

Commenting on the Pentagon’s National Defense Strategy sent to Congress, Wenbin said the report was ‘replete’ with ‘Cold War-era thinking’ and ‘bloc confrontation ideology’, TASS reported."China and Russia are major powers. America’s plans and attempts to deter or pressure us will fail," he said.The spokesperson added that the US needed to review its commitments relating to the crisis in Ukraine, stop ‘creating imaginary adversaries’ and ignoring other countries’ security concerns.On Monday, the US Department of Defense handed over its new classified version of the National Defense Strategy to Congress.According to the published remarks, the Pentagon said Russia posed an ‘acute threat’ to the US, particularly due to its special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. The document also said China was America’s ‘most consequential strategic competitor and pacing challenge’.The non-classified part of the document will be published later.