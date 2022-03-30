0
Wednesday 30 March 2022 - 00:42

Moscow: US, Allies Launch Massive Cyberattacks Against Russia

Story Code : 986362
"At the suggestion of the Kiev regime, an 'international call' has been announced for anti-Russian computer specialists, who, in fact, are forming 'offensive cyber forces,'" the ministry said, Sputnik reported.

"In fact, state institutions, the media, critical infrastructure facilities, and life support systems are subjected to powerful strikes using advanced information and communication technologies every day," it added.

Aside from the US and its NATO allies, the ministry asserted, that the "cyber war" involves anonymous hackers and provocateurs guided by Kiev.

According to Moscow, the "army of cyber mercenaries" has a concrete combat mission that sometimes borders on "straightforward terrorism".

The Russian Foreign Ministry pledged to find out who exactly is behind the massive cyberattacks and bring them to justice according to the law.

"No one should doubt it: the cyber aggression unleashed against Russia will lead to grave consequences for its instigators and perpetrators," the ministry underlined.
