Islam Times - There are more than 300 US-funded biological laboratories across the world, Anna Popova, head of the Russian Consumer Watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, stated.

“There are areas where there is a high concentration of US [bio] laboratories, both military and civilian ones. When the slide was being prepared, there were more than 200 [such biolabs], and today the figure stands at over 300,” Popova said at the annual All-Russian Congress on Infectious Diseases named after Academician Valentin Pokrovsky, RIA Novosti reported.She also noted that countries are building more such facilities against the background of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.The remarks followed Russia’s Defence Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov saying last week that Russian experts had revealed new facts pointing to the direct involvement of the US Department of Defence (DoD) in the development of biological weapon components in Ukraine.The main goal of this project was to conduct a molecular analysis of especially dangerous infections endemic to Ukraine, according to Konashenkov.He added that it was also revealed that a pharmaceutical company contracted by the Pentagon worked with the Ukrainian Defence Ministry to develop tests of unregistered medicines on Ukrainian military personnel.The remarks came after Igor Kirillov, the head of radiation, chemical, and biological defence of the Russian Armed Forces, said earlier this month that the total amount of US funding for military biological work carried out in the laboratories of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence amounted to $32 million.“I draw your attention to the fact that an agreement on joint biological activities was concluded between the US military department and the Ukrainian Ministry of Health. However, the real recipient of the funds are the laboratories of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, located in Kiev, Odessa, Lvov and Kharkov,” Kirillov told reporters.In a separate development, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week that Russia will demand explanations about the involvement of the son of US President Joe Biden, Hunter, in financing biological laboratories in Ukraine that were tracked by Russian forces in the course of their ongoing special military operation in the country.The Russian Defence Ministry previously said that Hunter Biden’s investment fund was participating in financing the Pentagon’s military-biological programme in Ukraine. According to the ministry, the fund has significant financial resources in the amount of at least $2.4 billion.Moscow’s special operation to demilitarise and de-­Nazify Ukraine, which has been under way since February 24, only aims to destroy the country’s military infrastructure with high-precision weapons, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.