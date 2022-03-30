0
Wednesday 30 March 2022 - 11:18

Yemen’s Supreme Political Council: Either Saudi Aggression Responds to Peace Initiative or Faces Painful Choices

Al-Mashat vowed that the eighth year of aggression will be full of surprises hadn’t the enemy listened to the voice of reason.

The senior Yemeni official underscored that “We are not sorry for targeting the UAE’s Dhafra base, and let them consider it a challenge or whatever. It is our humanitarian right to respond to the aggressor whether a ‘major’ or small power,” al-Mashat added given that the “aggression is ongoing and those who must think about the repercussions are the aggressors.”

“Yemen could never be a backyard, nor its people would be humiliated and begging for their right to live,” he said.

Al-Mashat denied any link between the “Riyadh negotiations” and the initiative.

“We need serious efforts to reach inclusive solutions, and what is being organized in Riyadh is not in the course of achieving peace. Our demands are rightful and nobody in this world would be making us a favor by granting us our rights.”

Al-Mashat further reiterated that surprises are possible in the future but “we prefer that they listen to the voice of reason.”

He further lashed out at those who doubt that the strikes are Yemeni, saying we don’t care what other nationalities they mean, escalation is possible, the war is at its maximum, and the only new thing is that we started opening more sever and more painful options.

Referring to Operation “Hurricane Yemen”, al-Mashat said it was to contain and organize the popular eagerness, and not because of needing fighters. “We have enough fighters,” he underlined.

The Yemeni chief further emphasized that “those running the economic war on us are the Americans and the Britons to make every house suffer,” noting that “the economic front is as difficult as the military one and even harder since the enemy’s criminality can harm every family through it.”
