Wednesday 30 March 2022 - 11:19

“Israel” Suffers the Nightmare: Security Level Raised To Highest amid Spree of Ops

“Israel” Suffers the Nightmare: Security Level Raised To Highest amid Spree of Ops
Five settlers were killed when 26-year old martyr Diaa Hamarsheh, resident of the village of Ya'bad near Jenin in the West Bank, opened fire from an automatic rifle in two separate locations in the predominately ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak. 

“Israeli” Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said his forces would be deployed in city centers and in the entrance to major urban areas in the wake of the shooting spree.

The “Israeli” army was also bolstering its deployment along the West Bank with four battalions, according to Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi

In addition, the apartheid entity’s security cabinet will convene on Wednesday to consider additional steps amid the deteriorating security situation.

The “Bnei Brak” operation was the third in a week after four died in a stabbing and car ramming opration in Bir Sebe' last Tuesday, and two more were killed in a shooting operation in Khdeira on Sunday.

Bennett, who is isolating having been infected with COVID, met on Tuesday with War Minister Benny Gantz and other security officials to discuss the deteriorating security situation, with the “Israeli” army and the police bracing for an outbreak of operations during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

On Wednesday, Palestinians will also mark Land Day.
