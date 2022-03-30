0
Wednesday 30 March 2022 - 11:56

Lavrov in China: Advancing Fair World Order on Top of Discussions

Story Code : 986438
Unlike most Western nations, and some Asian countries, Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow and rejected calls to impose sanctions.
 
The neighboring countries will work to achieve “a multipolar, fair, and democratic world order,” Lavrov said after arriving in Tunxi, a city in China’s eastern inland Anhui Province, on Wednesday. 
 
TASS quoted Wang as saying that despite “new challenges” to the ties between the two nations, “the will of both sides to develop bilateral relations has become even stronger.”
 
The minister said this month that China’s relations with Russia is “one of the most crucial bilateral relationships in the world,” and hailed the friendship between the pair as “ironclad.”
 
Tunxi will host a summit on Afghanistan on Thursday, attended by the US, Russia, and Pakistan.
