0
Wednesday 30 March 2022 - 21:50

Kremlin says no 'breakthrough' in peace talks with Ukraine

Story Code : 986527
Kremlin says no
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday Moscow considered it "positive" that Kyiv had started outlining its demands in writing.
 
"What is positive is that the Ukrainian side has at least started to specifically formulating and putting on paper what it is proposing. Until now we had not managed to achieve that," he said
 
"As regards the rest, we cannot, put it this way, at present state there have been any breakthroughs, anything very promising," he said, adding that a lot of work was still to be done.
 
"We carefully avoid making statements on the matters" that are discussed at the talks because "we believe that negotiations should take place in silence", the spokesman added.
 
Following the talks on Tuesday, Vladimir Medinsky, had described the Istanbul meeting, the first face-to-face talks between the two sides in more than two weeks, as "meaningful."
 
 Russia has also said that it would scale back attacks on Kyiv and in northern Ukraine "to build trust."
 
Russian Defense Minister Sergei has recently said that Moscow can now focus on its key objective since the main tasks of the first phase of the offensive has been completed and Russian forces have “significantly reduced” the Ukrainian military’s combat power.
 
The top Russian official warned that Moscow would respond "adequately" if the NATO military alliance supplied Ukraine with planes and air defense systems.
 
 
       
Tagged
Russia Ukraine
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon Contradicts Biden Ukraine Claim: US Not Training Troops in Poland
Pentagon Contradicts Biden Ukraine Claim: US Not Training Troops in Poland
Zelensky Positive about Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
Zelensky Positive about Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
30 March 2022
Russian Consumer Watchdog Head Says US Financing Over 300 Biolabs Across World
Russian Consumer Watchdog Head Says US Financing Over 300 Biolabs Across World
30 March 2022
Poll: Trump Beats Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Match-up
Poll: Trump Beats Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Match-up
30 March 2022
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
29 March 2022
Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken
Blinken Calls Saudi FM Hours after Negev Summit
29 March 2022
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
29 March 2022
US President Joe Biden speaks about at the White House, March 28, 2022.
Biden Doubles Down on Putin Comments
29 March 2022
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
28 March 2022
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
28 March 2022
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing 'Formidable Striking Capabilities'
28 March 2022
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
28 March 2022
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
27 March 2022