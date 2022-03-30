0
Wednesday 30 March 2022 - 21:53

Russia: Will Work with Iran to Bypass Illegal US Sanctions

In a statement the US Treasury Department said on Wednesday the new sanctions target the companies that procured ballistic missile propellant-related materials for a unit of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) that is responsible for the research and development of ballistic missiles.
 
Earlier in the day, Lavrov had said Russia would work with Iran to take practical steps in an effort to circumvent Western sanctions, the RIA news agency reported.
 
The remarks come as Russia has become the world’s most-sanctioned country since Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24.
 
The United States and its European allies have been spearheading the sanctions against Russia.
 
Also on Wednesday, Lavrov met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in China on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors.
 
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry website, the two foreign ministers focused on the state of affairs surrounding the JCPOA.
 
The two sides also exchanged views on key regional and international issues, particularly the development of the situation in Ukraine and Afghanistan.
 
The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s readout of the meeting added that Amir-Abdollahian welcomed the bilateral capacity-building measures in various fields and underlined the need to promote cooperation between Iran and Russia.
 
The Iranian minister also dismissed the use of unilateral sanctions against countries.
