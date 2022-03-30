0
Wednesday 30 March 2022 - 21:56

Ansarullah Member Hails Latest Anti-Israel Operation, Says Tel Aviv after False Security

Story Code : 986529
On Tuesday, a motorcycle-riding gunman killed five illegal Israeli settlers in an attack near Tel Aviv before being shot by Israeli forces.
 
The attack is the third such incident in a week, in response to the Tel Aviv regime’s continued violence and expansion of its illegal settlement projects in Palestine.
 
Speaking at an interview with Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network on Wednesday, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Ansarullah’s political bureau, described the incident as “the operation of lonely lions,” noting that the operation was“a message” to the Israeli regime, which, he said, was looking for “false security.”
 
“Meetings and visits won’t achieve security for Israel,” Bukhaiti said, in an apparent reference to the meetings between Israelis and officials from some Arab regimes on normalization of ties.
 
On Sunday and Monday, top diplomats from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Morocco, Bahrain, Egypt, the United States, and Israel met to press ahead with a US-brokered normalization of relations between the Arab states and the Israeli regime.
 
The Yemeni official further said that the anti-Israel operations would play a role in tipping the balance not only in Palestine, but in the entire region.
 
Israel has put its forces on “heightened alert” following the deadly operation near Tel Aviv.
 
On Wednesday, Israeli forces opened fire on two young men working in a shop west of the occupied al-Quds, before arresting them, the Palestinian Information Center said.
 
The PIC cited Israeli media reports as saying that the two were arrested on suspicion of allegedly planning to conduct a stabbing attack in al-Quds.
 
Tensions heightened across the Palestinian territories on February 13, when Israeli forces and illegal settlers renewed their attacks against Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah in al-Quds.
