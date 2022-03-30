0
Wednesday 30 March 2022 - 23:36

Saudi-Led Coalition Claims ‘Will Halt Yemen Attacks

Story Code : 986537
Saudi-Led Coalition Claims ‘Will Halt Yemen Attacks
Turki Al-Maliki, a spokesman for the coalition, made the announcement on Tuesday.

He alleged that the coalition would “take all steps and measures to make the ceasefire successful ... and create a positive environment during the holy month of Ramadan to make peace and end the crisis”.

The military campaign, which has enjoyed unstinting arms, logistical, and political support on the part of the United States, has been seeking to reinstate Yemen’s former Riyadh- and Washington-friendly officials.

The offensive has stopped short of its goals while killing hundreds of thousands of Yemenis in the process and turning the entire Yemen into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The coalition’s announcement came after Yemen’s Supreme Political Council announced a voluntary and unilateral three-day pause in retaliatory strikes against targets in Saudi Arabia.

Making the announcement, Mahdi Al-Mashat, head of the council, said that in line with the decision, Yemeni forces would stop all missile and drone strikes against Saudi Arabia for the stated period.

Sana’a would be prepared to “make the ceasefire permanent” if Saudi Arabia stopped its attacks against Yemen, lifted a simultaneous blockade that it has been exercising against the country, took all foreign forces out of Yemeni soil and waters, and stopped supporting local militants, Mashat noted.

Back in 2019, the two sides entered an agreement in Stockholm, Sweden to observe a ceasefire over the coastal province of Al-Hudaydah, which receives the bulk of Yemen’s imports.

The coalition, however, never stopped bombarding the province, and keeps confiscating the vessels that arrive there carrying direly-needed fuel supplies.

Earlier, The spokesman for Yemen’s armed forces said on Tuesday the country’s army has brought down an advanced American unmanned aerial vehicle while the aircraft was flying over a south-central region.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the aircraft was shot down while carrying out a “hostile” operation over the country’s al-Wadi region.

He specified the aircraft as a ScanEagle drone, saying the drone was conducting a surveillance operation over the region’s airspace.
Tagged
Saudi Arabia Yemen
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon Contradicts Biden Ukraine Claim: US Not Training Troops in Poland
Pentagon Contradicts Biden Ukraine Claim: US Not Training Troops in Poland
Zelensky Positive about Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
Zelensky Positive about Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
30 March 2022
Russian Consumer Watchdog Head Says US Financing Over 300 Biolabs Across World
Russian Consumer Watchdog Head Says US Financing Over 300 Biolabs Across World
30 March 2022
Poll: Trump Beats Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Match-up
Poll: Trump Beats Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Match-up
30 March 2022
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
29 March 2022
Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken
Blinken Calls Saudi FM Hours after Negev Summit
29 March 2022
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
29 March 2022
US President Joe Biden speaks about at the White House, March 28, 2022.
Biden Doubles Down on Putin Comments
29 March 2022
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
28 March 2022
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
28 March 2022
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing 'Formidable Striking Capabilities'
28 March 2022
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
28 March 2022
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
27 March 2022