Iraqi Kurdistan Region Officials Seeking to Whitewash Ties to Israel: Report

Islam Times - Officials of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) are seeking to whitewash their secret ties to the Israeli regime by fabricating stories about Iran’s alleged opposition to development of gas projects in the semi-autonomous region, an Iranian semi-official news outlet claimed.

Nournews, which is close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, rejected recent claims by senior officials of the KRG in suggesting that Tehran is opposed to any attempt by the Iraqi region to supply natural gas to Turkey or Europe.It rejected a recent report by Reuters news agency which cited statements from KRG officials and other sources suggesting that Iran’s elite military force the IRGC launched missile attacks on the Kurdish capital Erbil this month out of anger for a nascent plan to supply gas from the region to Turkey and Europe.The IRGC said after the March 13 attack that it had targeted “strategic centers” run by the Israeli spy agency Mossad in Kurdistan to settle scores for an Israeli air raid in Syria that killed Iranian military officers.“The propaganda by some Kurdish officials about Iran’s missile action against Mossad base which is staged by Reuters is not only void of truth but it is also an attempt to hide the scandal about the anti-security cooperation between a part of the group ruling Iraq’s Kurdistan Region and Israel and the United States,” read part of the report.In its March 28 report, the Reuters quoted unidentified officials in Iraq, Turkey and in the KRG as saying that IRGC attacks had been meant to disrupt ongoing energy talks in a villa in Erbil between Israeli, US and Kurdish officials.In comments covered by Reuters on Tuesday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stopped short of directly accusing Iran of opposing energy development projects in Kurdistan but said that those projects may not be in the interests of Tehran.