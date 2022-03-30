0
Wednesday 30 March 2022 - 23:43

Iraqi Kurdistan Region Officials Seeking to Whitewash Ties to Israel: Report

Story Code : 986541
Iraqi Kurdistan Region Officials Seeking to Whitewash Ties to Israel: Report
Nournews, which is close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, rejected recent claims by senior officials of the KRG in suggesting that Tehran is opposed to any attempt by the Iraqi region to supply natural gas to Turkey or Europe.

It rejected a recent report by Reuters news agency which cited statements from KRG officials and other sources suggesting that Iran’s elite military force the IRGC launched missile attacks on the Kurdish capital Erbil this month out of anger for a nascent plan to supply gas from the region to Turkey and Europe.

The IRGC said after the March 13 attack that it had targeted “strategic centers” run by the Israeli spy agency Mossad in Kurdistan to settle scores for an Israeli air raid in Syria that killed Iranian military officers.  

“The propaganda by some Kurdish officials about Iran’s missile action against Mossad base which is staged by Reuters is not only void of truth but it is also an attempt to hide the scandal about the anti-security cooperation between a part of the group ruling Iraq’s Kurdistan Region and Israel and the United States,” read part of the report.

In its March 28 report, the Reuters quoted unidentified officials in Iraq, Turkey and in the KRG as saying that IRGC attacks had been meant to disrupt ongoing energy talks in a villa in Erbil between Israeli, US and Kurdish officials.

In comments covered by Reuters on Tuesday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stopped short of directly accusing Iran of opposing energy development projects in Kurdistan but said that those projects may not be in the interests of Tehran.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon Contradicts Biden Ukraine Claim: US Not Training Troops in Poland
Pentagon Contradicts Biden Ukraine Claim: US Not Training Troops in Poland
Zelensky Positive about Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
Zelensky Positive about Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
30 March 2022
Russian Consumer Watchdog Head Says US Financing Over 300 Biolabs Across World
Russian Consumer Watchdog Head Says US Financing Over 300 Biolabs Across World
30 March 2022
Poll: Trump Beats Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Match-up
Poll: Trump Beats Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Match-up
30 March 2022
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
29 March 2022
Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken
Blinken Calls Saudi FM Hours after Negev Summit
29 March 2022
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
29 March 2022
US President Joe Biden speaks about at the White House, March 28, 2022.
Biden Doubles Down on Putin Comments
29 March 2022
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
28 March 2022
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
28 March 2022
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing 'Formidable Striking Capabilities'
28 March 2022
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
28 March 2022
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
27 March 2022