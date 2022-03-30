Noam Chomsky, Cornel West, Naomi Klein Join Over 100 Academics Denouncing The Israel lobby’s Attempt To Cancel Lowkey

Islam Times - The worldwide campaign of support for hip hop artist and political campaigner Lowkey is growing. Following the publication of Monday’s open letter backing the British-Iraqi rapper’s right to freedom of speech, more than 100 academics, journalists and other public figures have signed a letter of public support, denouncing what they see as a “coordinated smear campaign to demonize, defame and deplatform him.”

Among the most notable signatories include Princess Dana of Jordan, a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, American linguist and political scientist Noam Chomsky and philosopher and political activist Cornel West.In recent weeks Lowkey – a tireless campaigner for Palestinian human rights – has been the target of a disingenuous attempt to destroy his career, led by pro-Israeli groups, many of whom are either directly funded or staffed by individuals from the Israeli Embassy in London. Following their pressure campaign, his talks and performances at universities have been postponed or canceled. Meanwhile, the lobbying group “We Believe In Israel” is trying to remove his music from streaming platform Spotify. Even British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has involved himself in the affair, seemingly fully supporting the witch hunt against him and signaling this could be the first of many similar efforts to silence pro-Palestinian voices.In addition to Chomsky, dozens of prominent Jewish voices have rejected the Israel lobby’s attempts to silence Lowkey and signed the letter. These include writer and activist Naomi Klein, Professor Peter Beinart, editor-at-large of Jewish Currents magazine, and journalist and lawyer Glenn Greenwald. A number of prominent Israelis have also endorsed Lowkey, including historians Avi Shlaim and Ilan Pappé, as well as activist Miko Peled.Since its publication on Monday, more musicians and entertainers, such as electronic music legend Brian Eno, comedian Frankie Boyle, and rappers Akala and Immortal Technique, have also asked to have their names added to the letter.After MintPress exposed last week the yearslong campaign of spying and intimidation launched against Lowkey, messages of support have been pouring in from around the world. “The Zionist led campaign to get Lowkey’s music removed from Spotify uses the same cynical tactics as sites like Canary Mission — intimidate and silence those who express solidarity with Palestine by threatening to make their careers suffer,” wrote human rights group, Jewish Voice For Peace.“Solidarity with Lowkey,” tweeted musician Maverick Sabre, adding;“His music is his message, and his message has never been hatred or division, only education and discussion. He fights for what he believes in, you don’t have to agree with him but his voice should be allowed to be heard not silenced.”The letter of support for Lowkey is now open for members of the public to sign at Change.Org.The full text, along with a selection of the more prominent individuals to have signed it, is as follows:We artists, musicians and other public figures and organizations are deeply concerned by the coordinated campaign against rapper and campaigner Lowkey.Lowkey has become the target of a coordinated smear campaign to demonize, defame and deplatform him. Earlier this month, organized groups forced the University of Cambridge Palestine Solidarity Society to postpone his lecture and were able to stop his appearance at the National Union of Students in Liverpool.Now, a campaign by lobby group “We Believe in Israel” is demanding that his content be removed from music streaming service Spotify. This is unacceptable censorship.The campaign against Lowkey is designed to silence Palestinians and their supporters. Anti-Palestinian censorship is now reaching into the artistic realm. Today Lowkey; tomorrow, who is next?Lowkey’s music has inspired and energized millions around the world and ignited an interest in many about the issues he raises in his work. As a relentless advocate for Palestinian human rights, he is a target for many who would rather his message not be heard.This is precisely the reason for the recent campaign against him. We hereby call on Spotify and all other platforms not to buckle to pressure groups who would rather see his music removed than grapple with the issues he highlights in his music.Signed below:Noam Chomsky, Laureate Professor of Linguistics, University of ArizonaHRH Princess Dana Firas of Jordan, UNESCO Goodwill AmbassadorCornel West, philosopher, social criticJohn Pilger, filmmaker and journalistGlenn Greenwald, journalistNaomi Klein, author and activistPeter Beinart, professor, editor-at-Large, Jewish CurrentsMohammed el-Kurd, journalist and activistMuna el-Kurd, journalist and activistAndrew Feinstein, former South African ANC politician and anti-Apartheid activistRonnie Kasrils former minister, South African governmentNkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, member of the Parliament of South Africa.Vijay Prashad, writer and activistAvi Shlaim, Emeritus Professor of International Relations, University of OxfordIlan Pappé, Professor of History, Exeter UniversityJill Stein, politician, Green Party nominee for U.S. President, 2012, 2016Chris Hedges, journalistAbby Martin, journalist and filmmakerMike Prysner, journalist and filmmakerAaron Maté, journalistYasha Levine, journalistBen Norton, journalistMark Ames, journalistMax Blumenthal, journalistKatie Halper, journalistLeilani Farha, Human Rights Advocate and former UN Special RapporteurSut Jhally, Professor of Communication, University of Massachusetts AmherstMiko Peled, Israeli activist and authorMark Seddon, Director for the Centre of UN Studies, former speechwriter for the UN Secretary General, Ban Ki-MoonZeina Ashrawi Hutchinson, human rights activistMedea Benjamin, peace campaigner, CODEPINKMnar Adley, journalistAsa Winstanley, journalistAlan MacLeod, journalistAlexander Rubinstein, journalistDima Khatib, journalistHoda Katebi, writer and activistNora Barrows-Friedman, journalistAhmed Shihab-Eldin, JournalistHussain Manawer, Poet, Writer, Mental Health Advocate,Leanne Mohamad, British Palestinian Student ActivistHuda Ammori, activist, Palestine ActionMajed Abusalama, researcher and activistCatherine Chiniara, senior lecturer, University of WestminsterDoug Henwood, journalistAhdaf Soueif, writerNoura Erakat, Human Rights Attorney and authorHuwaida Arraf, Civil/human rights attorney and activistMira Bar-Hillel, journalistYara Hawari, AlShabaka: The Palestinian Policy NetworkDavid Miller, SpinwatchHanan Ashrawi – Palestinian political and civil society leaderLoubna Qutami, Assistant Professor, Department of Asian American Studies, UCLAKarim Mussilhy, Vice Chair of Grenfell UnitedSusan Abulhawa, novelistDavid Mivasair, rabbiMickey Huff, professor of social science, history and journalism at Diablo Valley College, Director, Project CensoredInternational Jewish Anti-Zionist NetworkDoubleDownNewsAfrica4Palestine, JohannesburgCODEPINKBob Jeffery, President of Sheffield TUC.Jennine Khalik, journalistAlya Mooro, authorAlfreda Benge, artistRichard Kuper – Labour Party, Jewish Voice for LabourSuhaiymah Manzoor-Khan, poet and activistMaría Emilia Tijoux, University of ChileDr Brooke Maddux psychiatristDr Hilary Lester, psychoanalystDr Teresa Bailey, consultant child and adolescent psychotherapistDr Carolyn Austin, analytical psychologistDr Pamela Blakelock, group analytic psychotherapistMostafa Salameh, Polar adventurer and writerSalman Abu Sitta, Founder Palestine Land SocietyVictoria Brittain, JournalistCarol Churchill, PlaywrightDr Ghada Karmi, Academic and WriterProfessor Nur Masalha, academicBetty Hunter, Honorary President, Palestine Solidarity CampaignRoger Waters, Grammy Award nominated and BAFTA winning musicianMichael Malarkey, actorAnwar Hadid, modelFarah Nabulsi, Academy Award nominated and BAFTA winning filmmakerFrankie Boyle, comedian and writerFredWreck, Grammy Award-winning music artist and record producer for Dr. Dre & Snoop DoggWretch 32, musicianBrian Eno, musicianCharlie Sloth, DJAkala, musicianImmortal Technique, musicianMark Ruffalo, actorGuz Khan, comedian and actorAymen Hamdouchi, actorBilly Dib, former IBF featherweight championMim Shaikh, broadcaster and actorChirolles Khalil, UK Music Video Awards nominated directorKen Loach, directorAna Tijoux, Grammy Award nominated and Latin Grammy Award winning singerGhetts, musicianAvelino, musicianBu Kolthoum, music producer, hip-hop & soul artistMaverick Sabre, musicianYassin Alsalman (Narcy), music artistKhxled Siddiq, musicianDexplicit, record producerMr Hudson, musicianK Koke, musicianStyles P, musicianBlay Vision, musicianTamar Nafar, musicianZekaria al-Bostani (Zek Snaps), photographerElliot Hensford, creative director, photographerCharlie Sarsfield, directorRobert Wyatt – MusicianK Salaam – musician