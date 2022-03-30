Normalizing Relations with Israel is Security Threat: IRGC Cmdr

Islam Times - The Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that continuing to communicate with the Zionist regime is not acceptable at all and that the regime's ugly presence is a source of insecurity everywhere.

Recently, the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Egypt, along with the US and Israeli foreign ministers, stressed in a meeting in the Negev that normalization and strengthening of relations should continue.Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amr-Abdollahian, who is in China to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries; in a meeting with his Qatari counterpart, called the Negev summit a great betrayal of the Palestinian cause.Major General Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Wednesday, visited Abu Musa Island or BU Musa and units stationed on the island in southern Iran, adding: "Unfortunately, some regimes in the southern Persian Gulf countries have normalized their political and security ties with the Zionist regime which is a serious threat to the region's security and especially to these regimes."Major General Salami also said: "The IRGC navy, especially in recent years, has achieved extraordinary capabilities and achievements in the production of UAVs, missiles, submarines, etc., which can respond quickly to all threats at the moment."The UAE and Bahrain signed a normalization of relations agreement on August 13, 2020, in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.These agreements have been widely criticized in the Islamic world.